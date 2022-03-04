Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $61.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

