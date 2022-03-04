Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 141,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 123,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.