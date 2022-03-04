Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after buying an additional 539,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

