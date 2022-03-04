Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes $465,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.