DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,281 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CSX by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

