DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,537,896 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537,896 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.45% of Zynga worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 125,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,520,262. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zynga Profile (Get Rating)
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynga (ZNGA)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.