DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,537,896 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537,896 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.45% of Zynga worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 125,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,520,262. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.