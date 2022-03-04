Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $146.47 and last traded at $145.83. 33,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,589,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

