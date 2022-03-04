Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.48 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 576,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,261 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

