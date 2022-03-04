Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $642.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

