DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of DLY stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

