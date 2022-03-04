Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.80 and last traded at 7.69. 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.18.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of 8.40.
About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
