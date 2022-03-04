Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.80 and last traded at 7.69. 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

