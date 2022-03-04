Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Doximity were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $9,252,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,659.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

DOCS opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

