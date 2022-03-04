DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 1,081,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,961,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Specifically, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

