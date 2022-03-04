Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

