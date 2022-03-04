Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

