Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eastern has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Get Eastern alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.