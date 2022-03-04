Ebix (EBIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $819.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ebix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ebix by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ebix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

