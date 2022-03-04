Ebix (EBIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of Ebix stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $819.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
