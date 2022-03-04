Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of EWTX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 1,467,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 402,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

