eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 278.8% in February

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a growth of 278.8% from the January 31st total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EGAN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $379.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

