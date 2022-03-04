Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $948.50

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 948.50 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 964 ($12.93), with a volume of 48150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952.50 ($12.78).

ECM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.94) to GBX 1,230 ($16.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,450 ($19.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.82) to GBX 1,419 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($17.97).

The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,099.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,119.06.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

