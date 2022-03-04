Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

