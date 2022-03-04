Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.21.

EDR stock traded down 0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 28.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.74. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

