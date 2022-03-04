Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Lowered to $3.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. Endo International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

