Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

Enerplus stock opened at C$16.03 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.94. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

