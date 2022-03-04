EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

