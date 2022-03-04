Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,354 ($31.58) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s current price.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,050 ($27.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.05) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.48) to GBX 2,590 ($34.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.05).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,651.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,828.36. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 66.11. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($33.54).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

