EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $74.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $18,497,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 34,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $408.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

