EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 118,101.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,103 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

