EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $212.98 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.05 and its 200 day moving average is $581.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

