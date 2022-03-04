EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $615.00 to $355.00. The company traded as low as $195.01 and last traded at $211.21, with a volume of 6845457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.75.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

