EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $615.00 to $355.00. The company traded as low as $195.01 and last traded at $211.21, with a volume of 6845457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.75.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.95.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
