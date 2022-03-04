Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Epizyme by 36,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period.

Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.