Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of DOOO opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. BRP has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

