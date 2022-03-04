Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.