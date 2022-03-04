Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE FL opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 87.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.