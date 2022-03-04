Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.26 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

