Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.
Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of LINC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
