Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.