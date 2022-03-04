Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

PCVX stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $103,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $663,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.