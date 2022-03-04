Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 108,150 shares of company stock worth $305,151. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

