Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $819.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

