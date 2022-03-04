Evercore ISI Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2,900.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,500.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,740.58.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,429.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,372.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

