Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 40,549 shares of company stock worth $2,726,040 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

