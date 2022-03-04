Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 5,388 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11.

EVH opened at $27.36 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.