Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company.

EXETF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 6.22%.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

