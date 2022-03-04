Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

