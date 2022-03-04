Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.85. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
