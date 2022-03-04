FBD Holdings plc Announces Dividend of €1.00 (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.12) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FBD stock opened at GBX 9.96 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. FBD has a 12 month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.32. The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

