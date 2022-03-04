FBN Securities Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $180.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by FBN Securities from $325.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. FBN Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $111.95 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.