Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

AGM opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

