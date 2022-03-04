Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $116.92, but opened at $121.81. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $121.56, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

