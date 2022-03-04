Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.22 Million

Brokerages expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $413.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Finance Of America Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $3.57 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $7,923,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

